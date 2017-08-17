Johnny Depp is bringing ‘The Secret World’ game to TV

Myths, legends, and beasts from the beyond meet in 'The Secret World'. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Sprawling online adventure “The Secret World”, recently upgraded and relaunched as the free “Secret World Legends”, is being funneled towards a TV future with a CSI: NY showrunner.

First launched in 2012 and now known as “Secret World Legends” after a June re-release, “The Secret World” concerns three rival secret societies struggling for dominance, battling against mythical creatures, and ultimately facing off against a fourth, more threatening group of corporate interests.

Drawing upon myths and legends from around the globe, “The Secret World” was well regarded for the relative strength of its characters and story, while its 2017 iteration reworked the combat system to make it more immediately action-oriented.

Pam Veasey, a ten-year veteran of the CSI crime drama franchise through CSI: NY and more recently CSI: Cyber, is running the show, which is being produced by Infinitum Nihil — better known as Johnny Depp’s production company.

Since its debut, “The Secret World” game received a total of 15 optional episodic updates over the course of three years, with Veasey now describing it as “the ideal gaming experience to translate into a live-action episodic adventure.”

Credited in producers’ roles alongside Veasey are Depp’s sister and IN president, Christi Dembrowski, Director of Development Sam Sakar, and G4C Innovation producer Gudrun Giddings, who had optioned an adaptation in 2012.

James V. Hart, who wrote for pirate drama Crossbones as well as feature films Hook, Epic, Contact, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and another video game adaptation in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life is also involved, along with Jake Hart of award-winning short Cradle.

Previous feature films from Infinitum Nihil include The Rum Diary, Hugo, The Lone Ranger and Mortdecai. — AFP-Relaxnews