John Williams has never seen the final version of the ‘Star Wars’ films he works on

Composer John Williams proved to be very modest about his work on the 'Star Wars' films . — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — John Williams has apparently never bothered to watch the final versions of the Star Wars films he composed for.

He told the Mirror that it was “absolutely true’ he had not watched the films in their finished forms. Williams said that his work with the films involved “living with it, we've been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on” which probably explains his lack of enthusiasm at seeing the final product.

While acknowledging the Star Wars themes were the most popular music he’s done, he didn’t regard them as particularly memorable.

Still, to Star Wars fans, Williams’ music will be regarded as an essential part of a trilogy that has endured the test of time.