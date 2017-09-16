‘John Wick 3’ set for May 2019 debut

Keanu Reeves poses at the premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ in Los Angeles January 30, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — The third entry to action movie franchise John Wick is expected in US cinemas from May 17, 2019, according to Lionsgate.

Continuing the story of one of the world’s most effective assassins, John Wick: Chapter 3 again stars Keanu Reeves as the eponymous hitman.

Chad Stahelski, who directed the first film with David Leitch, and the second as a solo venture, is also to return.

Also to return is scriptwriter Derek Kolstad who has been another constant throughout the series.

The franchise started in 2014 with Keanu Reeves as the sort of anti-hero he came to be known for in career high points Point Break and the Matrix trilogy.

Having retired from the business, a widowed Wick returned at the beginning of the first film after gangsters stole his car and murdered his puppy.

A second film expanded the franchise’s reach and saw Wick travelling from New York to Rome and back again.

While Stahelski continues driving the Wick franchise from the director’s chair, Leitch has since helmed July 2017’s Atomic Blonde, which had Charlize Theron in a very Wick-like role, and is also directing June 21 superhero movie Deadpool 2 after the first film’s Tim Miller committed to a 2019 reboot of James Cameron’s Terminator franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews