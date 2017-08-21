John Stamos celebrates his birthday with a very cheeky snap

Actor John Stamos arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Just like other stars who tend to celebrate their birthdays with gifts for fans, John Stamos too decided that a nude picture of himself would be the perfect icing on the cake!

The Full House star decided to flaunt his assets and shared a cheeky photo of himself on social media to commemorate his 54th birthday.

Much to the delight of fans, Stamos can be seen completely naked from behind as he showers outdoors in the snap posted on Instagram. He captioned it with a simple: “#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!”

Stamos was referring to his previous addiction to alcohol and drugs with the term “clean”. Now we’ve got to say, that sure is one heck of a way of putting everything “behind” you!

