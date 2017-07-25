John Mayer defends Justin Bieber after he cancels tour

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — It looks like John Mayer is still a Belieber as he has come to the defence of Justin Bieber after he cancelled the rest of his "Purpose" tour.

Many have been critical about Bieb’s sudden decision to cancel his tour but Mayer took to Twitter to back him by saying: “When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going.

“We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [two thumbs up] for realising it was time to call it. You should too.”

A representative for Bieber in a statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”