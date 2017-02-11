John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Sting will also be performing at the Oscars

Justin Timberlake poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed yesterday that John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli’i Cravalho will perform the five nominated songs at the 89th Academy Awards later this month.

The announcement, by Academy and Oscars show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, detailed that Legend will perform City of Stars and Audition (The Fools Who Dream) from La La Land, Timberlake will perform Can’t Stop the Feeling from Trolls, and Miranda and Auli’i Cravalho will perform How Far I’ll Go from Moana, while Sting will perform The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story.

All of this year’s performances will be by the artists who performed the songs in the films — except for those from La La Land — with the performance by Sting also marking the third Oscar song nomination for the song’s co-writer, J. Ralph, but the first time one of his songs is being performed on the show (via The Wrap).

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood & Highland Centre. — AFP-Relaxnews