John Legend announces ‘Darkness and Light’ North America tour

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:35 AM GMT+8

Oscar winner and singer John Legend spoke about how racial issues still plague modern America, February 23, 2015. — Cover Media picOscar winner and singer John Legend spoke about how racial issues still plague modern America, February 23, 2015. — Cover Media pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — The world-famous singer John Legend announced the dates for his upcoming North America tour yesterday.

This summer, singer/songwriter John Legend will kick off his Darkness and Light tour on May 12 in Florida, traveling around North America before culminating at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans on June 30, 2017.

Titled after his 5th studio LP released in December 2016, Legend’s Darkness and Light tour will also feature R&B singer Gallant as the opening act.

Presale tickets will go on sale from today, with general admission tickets available from February 10.

For more information, see www.johnlegend.com. — AFP-Relaxnews

