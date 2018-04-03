John Krasinski and Emily Blunt fight off terrifying killers in ‘A Quiet Place’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 3 — Paramount Pictures has revealed the final trailer for upcoming supernatural thriller A Quiet Place from director John Krasinski, who also stars in the movie with real-life wife Emily Blunt.

The film revolves around a family who are forced to live quietly on a farm where they are terrorised by an unseen threat in the form of monsters that hunt only using sound.

The film also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

The brief synopsis of the film reads: “A family lives an isolated existence in utter silence, for fear of an unknown threat that follows and attacks at any sound.”

A Quiet Place is set for release tomorrow.

A screengrab from upcoming supernatural thriller ‘A Quiet Place’ from director John Krasinski, who also stars in the movie with real-life wife Emily Blunt.