John Cena joins Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ (VIDEO)

Thursday September 7, 2017
04:45 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for comedy sequel Daddy’s Home 2 that brings back Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg for another round of laughs.

Ferrell and Wahlberg find their harmonious life turned upside down  when their own fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, arrive to join in on their first joint family holiday celebration.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, John Cena and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In Daddy’s Home 2, father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.”

Daddy’s Home 2 is set for release on November 10.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have to deal with their intrusive fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in this new trailer for ‘Daddy’s Home 2’.Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have to deal with their intrusive fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in this new trailer for ‘Daddy’s Home 2’.

