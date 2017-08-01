John Cena joins ‘Bumblebee’, release date revealed

'Bumblebee' is scheduled for release on December 21, 2018. LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Not only does Transformers spinoff Bumblebee have an official release date, it's also got a new WWE superstar onboard in the form of John Cena.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cena will take the lead role alongside Hailee Steinfeld who will play the role of Charlie. Also set to appear in the film are Jorge Lendeborg, Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny.

The spinoff is set to take place in 1987, where Charlie discovers a battle-scarred Bumblebee in a junkyard. It isn’t long before she realises Bumblebee isn’t your regular yellow VW bug.

