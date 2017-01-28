John Boyega’s Sundance winner ‘Imperial Dreams’ for February release (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — It debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014 and, when it did, urban struggle Imperial Dreams won its director an audience award. Now the film is getting a more accessible release on February 3, 2017 courtesy of Netflix.

British actor John Boyega will also be playing the lead in ‘Pacific Rim 2’. — AFP picWith Moonlight one of this year’s award season winners, perhaps now is the time for Imperial Dreams to find a wider audience.

John Boyega of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Attack the Block plays Bambi, a freed convict and reformed but essentially homeless ex-gangster tasked with looking after his 4-year-old son, Day.

It’s a first feature-length film from director Malik Vitthal, who also co-wrote, and as the trailer tells it, multiple obstacles make life more difficult for Bambi than it used to be.

Flying Lotus scored the piece, while Monika Lenczewska—nominated in her own specialism’s category at the same Sundance—was cinematographer.

Glenn Plummer (Saw II,) Rotimi (Divergent,) Keke Palmer (Grease Live!,) De’aundre Bonds (Dope) and twins Justin and Ethan Coach co-star. — AFP-Relaxnews