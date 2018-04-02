John Boyega reveals he’s had talks with Marvel

Actor John Boyega poses for photographers as he arrives for the European Premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, at the Royal Albert Hall in central London December 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 2 — Since bursting onto our screens with the Star Wars franchise and now Pacific Rim: Uprising, John Boyega has proven his star power is one to be reckoned with.

So it comes as no surprise that fans have been pushing to see him play a superhero and quite possibly join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And according to BoundingIntoComics, Boyega was asked by a fan recently if he would be willing to play Blade to which he declined, saying it would be a “spit in the face of Wesley [Snipes] if I took Blade” and that he was all for Snipes reprising the role.

However, Boyega also went on to reveal that he has “had meetings with Marvel about potentially taking on a Marvel superhero”. He did clarify though that this role wouldn’t be happening in the near future” if the deal gets finalised, saying the role was “way down the line”.

While not much is known about when the said talks were held, it does leave hope for fans wishing to see Boyega as a superhero.