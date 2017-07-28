John Boyega reveals everything in this final trailer for ‘Detroit’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, June 16 — A final trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film Detroit that stars John Boyega has been released.

The drama tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the devastating riots that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

The film also stars John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Joseph David-Jones, Algee Smith, Kaitlyn Dever and Hannah Murray.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From the Academy Award winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ‘67.”

Detroit is set for release on August 4.

A screengrab for Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’ that stars John Boyega.