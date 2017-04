John Boyega attempts to survive a riot in ‘Detroit’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming film that stars John Boyega has been released Detroit.

The drama tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the devastating riots that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

The film also stars John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Joseph David-Jones, Algee Smith, Kaitlyn Dever and Hannah Murray.

Detroit is set for release on August 4.

A screengrab for Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’ that stars John Boyega.