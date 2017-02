Joey King stars in horror-thriller ‘Wish Upon’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Conjuring star Joey King plays teenager Clare Shannon in the horror-thriller Wish Upon.

Shannon’s life is turned upside down when her hoarder father Jonathan (played by Ryan Phillippe) comes home with a mysterious old music box. She soon discovers that the box grants wishes — but for a deadly price.

Directed by John R. Leonetti, the film is set to premier on June 30.

Watch the trailer above to see the sinister box at work.

Joey King plays teenager Clare Shannon in the horror-thriller Wish Upon. — Screen capture via YouTube