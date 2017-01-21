Joey Bada$$ shares new track ‘Land of the Free’

Joey Bada$$, 'Land of the Free' — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Hip-hop artist Joey Bada$$ timed the release of new track Land of the Free to come ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Like Gorillaz and Arcade Fire, Joey Bada$$ released his track in response to the beginning of the Trump presidency. It comes ahead of his upcoming album, AABA, which the artist says is “coming soon.”

Listen to the politically charged track here, and find links to it on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon Music at joeybadass.com. — AFP-Relaxnews