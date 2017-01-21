Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:46 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Haze

Showbiz

Joey Bada$$ shares new track ‘Land of the Free’

Saturday January 21, 2017
09:05 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

‘America first’ Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president‘America first’ Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

Obama leaves the Oval Office for last timeObama leaves the Oval Office for last time

On inauguration day, China-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry listOn inauguration day, China-US trade tensions top Big Oil’s worry list

Cut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s criticsCut Djokovic some slack, Murray tells Serb’s critics

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Joey Bada$$, 'Land of the Free' — AFP picJoey Bada$$, 'Land of the Free' — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Hip-hop artist Joey Bada$$ timed the release of new track Land of the Free to come ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Like Gorillaz and Arcade Fire, Joey Bada$$ released his track in response to the beginning of the Trump presidency. It comes ahead of his upcoming album, AABA, which the artist says is “coming soon.”

Listen to the politically charged track here, and find links to it on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon Music at joeybadass.com. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline