Joel Edgerton tries to keep his family safe in ‘It Comes at Night’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 2 ― Check out this creepy new trailer for A24’s upcoming horror-thriller It Comes at Night.

Directed by Trey Edward Shultz, the seemingly post-apocalyptic movie stars Joel Edgerton as a father who will stop at nothing to keep his family safe from a mysterious, malevolent presence outside their contained house.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorises the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.”

The film also stars Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott and Carmen Ejogo.

It Comes at Night is set for release on June 9.

