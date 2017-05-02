Joel Edgerton tries to keep his family safe in ‘It Comes at Night’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 2 ― Check out this creepy new trailer for A24’s upcoming horror-thriller It Comes at Night.
Directed by Trey Edward Shultz, the seemingly post-apocalyptic movie stars Joel Edgerton as a father who will stop at nothing to keep his family safe from a mysterious, malevolent presence outside their contained house.
The synopsis of the film reads: “Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorises the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.”
The film also stars Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott and Carmen Ejogo.
It Comes at Night is set for release on June 9.