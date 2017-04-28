Joe Johnston set to direct ‘Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair’

US director Joe Johnston on the set of ‘Jurassic Park III’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 28 — The Captain America and Jumanji director, Joe Johnston, is in line to direct the fourth Chronicles of Narnia film, The Silver Chair.

The Silver Chair follows the adventures of Eustace, the cousin of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie.

Transported to Narnia with his friend Jill Pole, he sets out on a mission to retrieve Rilian, a young prince who is the heir to Prince Caspian.

Adapted from the book by C. S. Lewis, the screenplay has been written by David Magee of The Life of Pi.

Johnston is “equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces,” one of the film’s producers told Variety.

“Because C.S. Lewis’s story is iconic and epic, but also tender, personal, and emotional, he’s the perfect choice.”

Johnston came up through Lucasfilm working in art and visual effects on films in the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises.

He made his feature film directorial debut with Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and followed up with The Rocketeer and Jumanji.

He also directed October Sky, Jurassic Park III, Hidalgo and The Wolfman before completing 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

Lewis wrote a total of seven entries to the Chronicles of Narnia series, first published between 1950 and 1956.

Three previous films in the series have already been made: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe in 2005, Prince Caspian in 2008, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010, making a reported US$1.6 billion (RM7 billion) in box office revenue worldwide.

The fourth film is expected in cinemas in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews