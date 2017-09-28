JJ Abrams to make live-action version of anime blockbuster ‘Your Name’

‘Your Name’ is the highest grossing anime film at the worldwide box office. — Handout via CinemaOnlineLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — JJ Abrams is developing a live-action remake of Your Name.

Variety reported that Abrams and Paramount Pictures had won the rights to adapt the blockbuster anime.

Eric Heisserer, who was behind Oscar-nominated Arrival, will write the screenplay.

Your Name revolves around a pair of teenagers from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies.

The Makoto Shinkai-written and directed movie is the fourth-highest grossing film of all time in Japan and the highest grossing anime film at the worldwide box office, earning US$355 million (RM1.5 billion).