Jin Hackman ‘raps up’ Malaysia’s eventful year in style (VIDEO)

Jin Hackman raps up notable news and happenings in the country in the ‘2017 Rap Up Malaysia’ video released this week. ― Picture via Facebook/Jin HackmanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Local rapper Jin Hackman has (reluctantly?) continued his annual tradition of wrapping up notable news and happenings in the country, this time in style.

In the 2017 Rap Up Malaysia video released this week, Jin sauntered across a TV set in white shirt and black tie as he recapped the year, from incidents of road rages, school bullies and the deadly “tahfiz” school fire to the still unsolved kidnapping of Pastor Raymond Koh.

Several pop culture moments also got mentioned, such as Korean “trap” artist Keith Ape snubbing performance here twice, the brawl involving comedian Mat Over, pharmacy chain Watsons’ “blackface” advertisement, and Shell’s cardboard cutouts that were molested by men.

Asia's Next Top Model season five’s finalist and social media sensation Alicia Amin also appeared lounging in a bathtub filled with bank notes, lampooning cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman a.k.a Vida’s music video I Am Me.

Jin’s fellow rapper in the Rogue Squadron hip-hop collective WordsManifest also made a cameo, together with local YouTube star and comedian Harvinth Skin.

The video was written and directed by Dae Kim of the hip-hop group The Bat Cave, that is also part of Rogue Squadron.