Jimmy Fallon, Alec Baldwin try to out-Trump each other in ‘Box of Lies’ (VIDEO)

Sunday February 12, 2017
01:06 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — What do you get when you pit Alec Baldwin against Jimmy Fallon in a a game of ‘Box of Lies’ on The Tonight Show? A Donald Trump impression-off.

Requiring both participants to pick a box and bluff their way through about the container’s bizarre contents, Fallon was the first to impersonate the president as he described an olive-filled glove as ‘the grossest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life’.

Known for delivering a mean impression of Trump himself, Baldwin countered by describing his Chewbacca mask as ‘a big fat, juicy banana burrito from Honduras’ ala Trump.Baldwin tries to stump Fallon about what item is hidden inside his mystery box.Baldwin tries to stump Fallon about what item is hidden inside his mystery box.

