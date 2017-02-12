Jimmy Fallon, Alec Baldwin try to out-Trump each other in ‘Box of Lies’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — What do you get when you pit Alec Baldwin against Jimmy Fallon in a a game of ‘Box of Lies’ on The Tonight Show? A Donald Trump impression-off.
Requiring both participants to pick a box and bluff their way through about the container’s bizarre contents, Fallon was the first to impersonate the president as he described an olive-filled glove as ‘the grossest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life’.
Known for delivering a mean impression of Trump himself, Baldwin countered by describing his Chewbacca mask as ‘a big fat, juicy banana burrito from Honduras’ ala Trump.