Jim Henson permanent exhibition opening in New York

Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog in 1978 on the set of ‘The Muppet Movie’. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 21 — The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens is set to open “The Jim Henson Exhibition” tomorrow, featuring a broad range of artefacts housed in a new gallery space.

Materials from throughout Henson’s career as a performer, filmmaker and puppeteer in film and television will be on display and will reveal how he and his team created the worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal.

The nearly 300 objects on view include 47 puppets — among them Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf, The Swedish Chef, Big Bird, Elmo, Cantus Fraggle and a Skeksis — as well as character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photos and costumes.

A number of these artefacts come by way of a 2013 donation made by Henson’s family to the Museum, while others are on loan for the show.

Film and TV clips as well as behind-the-scenes footage will be shown via 27 monitors and projections, while visitors will be able to try their hand at puppeteering on screen and at designing a puppet character.

The Museum of the Moving Image has been presenting a monthly screening series called Jim Henson’s World devoted to Henson’s film and TV work; that series will ramp up for the exhibition’s opening with multiple screenings of The Muppet Movie, The Muppets Take Manhattan and The Great Muppet Caper, with additional screenings scheduled through August. — AFP-Relaxnews