Jim Carrey, Michel Gondry pair up for ‘Kidding’ series

Actor Jim Carrey poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 5, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — The Canadian actor and French director, who had already collaborated on The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in 2004, will team up again on a new TV series for US network Showtime.

Created by Dave Holstein, a producer on Weeds, dramatic comedy Kidding is centered on Jeff, a well-known and well-liked kids' TV presenter who is also in charge of an enormous branding business.

But he is soon thrust into a world that is at odds with his persona and personal philosophy when his family begins to implode.

The result is "a kind man in a cruel world [who] faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking," according to the Showtime synopsis.

Showtime's President, David Nevins, said that the main character, whose exploits are detailed through a 10-episode comedy, is "like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall."

Carrey and Gondry worked together on 2004 unusual romantic comedy The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, for which Gondry shared the Best Original Screenplay Oscar with co-writers Charlie Kaufman and Pierre Bismuth.

Kate Winslet was Oscar-nominated for her lead actress role while Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Carrey has guested on 30 Rock, The Office and online hit Drunk History but has not starred in a TV series since a 1990-1994 run on sketch comedy In Living Color; he led the single season run of 1984 comedy The Duck Factory.

As for Dave Holstein, after writing and producing on Weeds he moved onto Raising Hope and then The Brink and I'm Dying Up Here. He was nominated for a Writers Guild of America award for Weeds.

Kidding is expected to air in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews