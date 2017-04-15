Jessica Chastain joins Cannes Film Festival jury

US actress Jessica Chastain has joined the Cannes Film Festival jury. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 15 — US actress Jessica Chastain has joined the Cannes Film Festival jury for this year’s event.

The news, confirmed by artistic director Thierry Fremaux during an interview with local radio station France Inter, will see Chastain become part of the jury panel of film industry experts and veterans, which will be presided over by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

Chastain opened last year’s Cannes Film Festival on stage with French actor Vincent Lindon, and starred in Terrence Malik’s Tree of Life, which competed at the festival in 2011 and won the Palme d’Or.

Fremaux is expected in coming days to unveil the full jury lineup as well several additional titles to the official selection, including the competition roster (via Variety).

The Cannes Film Festival will take place May 17-28. — AFP-Relaxnews