Jessica Biel set to return to TV with ‘The Sinner’

Jessica Biel stars in ‘The Sinner’, a new TV series slated for US release on August 2. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 13 — Over 10 years after she left 7th Heaven, the series which shot her to stardom, Jessica Biel will return to TV on August 2. She’s been cast in The Sinner, a thriller which will air on USA Network.

Jessica Biel plays Cora Tanner, a young mother who commits a shocking act of violence in a fit of rage, without really knowing why. Detective Harry Ambrose becomes obsessed by this woman’s crime, delving into her past to discover its secrets.

Biel, who is married to Justin Timberlake, first came to prominence in the Aaron Spelling series 7th Heaven, playing the role of Mary Camden until 2006. Since then, she has focused on movies, with just one TV appearance in New Girl.

Ambrose is played by Bill Pullman, known for his role in Independence Day and its sequel Resurgence. Pullman is also a familiar face on TV as he featured in the British TV series Torchwood and played the President of the United States in 1600 Penn, a series that ran for just thirteen episodes on NBC in 2013.

Adapted from the Petra Hammesfahr novel of the same name, The Sinner is not the only series to be broadcast this summer on USA Network. Suits returns for a seventh season on July 12, and Shooter, inspired by the Antoine Fuqua film of the same name, will begin its second season on July 18.

Watch the trailer for The Sinner here. — AFP-Relaxnews