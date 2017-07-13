Jessica Biel reveals the secret of her happy marriage to Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 13 — Making your marriage work takes a lot of effort and if you’re wondering how the stars do it, well Jessica Biel has some tips for you.

Biel recently opened up about her marriage to Justin Timberlake for the August issue of Marie Claire and she revealed that the secret behind her happy marriage is their similar beliefs and interests.

“We have similar values; we believe in honesty, loyalty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things.

“Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish,” she added.

“I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in October 2012 after five years of dating. The couple have a two-year-old son Silas Randall and Biel also spoke candidly on how life has changed since becoming a mother.

“You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realise you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude.

“I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid’, but it does.”