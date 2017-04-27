Last updated -- GMT+8

Jessica Biel goes ‘deep within’ for her new role (VIDEO)

Thursday April 27, 2017
09:25 AM GMT+8

Biel plays a seemingly normal mother who is triggered to stab a man to death during a family outing at the beach in 'The Sinner'. — AFP picBiel plays a seemingly normal mother who is triggered to stab a man to death during a family outing at the beach in 'The Sinner'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 27 — The question of why is at the center of Jessica Biel’s new television drama, The Sinner.

The cast of the new network series hit the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 26) to give audiences a sneak peak of the show.

Biel plays a seemingly normal mother who is triggered to stab a man to death during a family outing at the beach. The show takes a deep-layered look at her mind and explores if it could happen to any of us.

For Biel, the role was totally different from what she’s done recently.

“You just have to go really deep within yourself I think as a human being and find what you can relate to in this person that has this ability to, you know, act on her passions, or act on her anger or fear or insecurity or pain.”

The show also stars Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott and will premiere on the USA Network on August 2. — Reuters

