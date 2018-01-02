Jessica Alba welcomes third child with Cash Warren

Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York on May 16, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Jessica Alba and Cash Warren certainly welcomed the New Year with a bang by adding on to their family.

The actress welcomed their third child and first son Hayes Alba Warren on December 31. Alba took to Instagram yesterday to announce the news by posting a snap of her baby boy.

She captioned the picture of the adorable tot with: “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5.”

Alba and Warren, who have been married since 2008, are already proud parents to two daughters: Honor, nine and Haven, six.

Warren also shared a photo of him cradling his son with a sweet post about the news: “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017.”