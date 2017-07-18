Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jessica Alba expecting third child (VIDEO)

Tuesday July 18, 2017
12:06 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Peculiar’ radio signals emerge from nearby starThe Edit: ‘Peculiar’ radio signals emerge from nearby star

Woods drops out of top 1,000 ranking for the first timeWoods drops out of top 1,000 ranking for the first time

Khalid Samad: No ‘big brother’ in Pakatan HarapanKhalid Samad: No ‘big brother’ in Pakatan Harapan

The Edit: Nikon’s all-terrain cameraThe Edit: Nikon’s all-terrain camera

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Alba is already mum to two girls with husband Cash Warren: Honor, nine, and Haven, five. — Reuters picAlba is already mum to two girls with husband Cash Warren: Honor, nine, and Haven, five. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are expanding their family.

The Sin City: A Dame to Kill For star confirmed via Instagram that baby No. 3 is on the way.

Alba posted a cute video of her daughters — Honor, nine, and Haven, five — holding big number one and two balloons, with the actress holding one that read number three as she displayed a visible baby bump.

She captioned it: “@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed (sic)”

 

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline