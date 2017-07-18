Jessica Alba expecting third child (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are expanding their family.
The Sin City: A Dame to Kill For star confirmed via Instagram that baby No. 3 is on the way.
Alba posted a cute video of her daughters — Honor, nine, and Haven, five — holding big number one and two balloons, with the actress holding one that read number three as she displayed a visible baby bump.
She captioned it: “@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed (sic)”