Jesse Eisenberg to return as Lex Luthor in ‘Justice League’

Jesse Eisenberg will return to play Superman's most enduring nemesis. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — The upcoming Justice League film will see the return of Jesse Eisenberg as villain Lex Luthor.

Besides Eisenberg, Connie Nielson will also be featured as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince's Mother.

Nielson will be making her debut in the Wonder Woman film where she is playing Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons headquartered on Themyscira.

It looks like Justice League will be chock-full of DC characters, which hopefully will work out better for it than the recent Suicide Squad movie.