Jerry Bruckheimer to work with Joachim Ronning on new sci-fi movie

US film and TV producer Jerry Bruckheimer. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 ― Paramount Pictures has a new sci-fi movie in the pipeline, and is drafting in Jerry Bruckheimer to help.

The US producer, known for his work on Top Gun and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, will work alongside Norwegian director Joachim Ronning on the project, Variety reports. Ronning wrote the script for the movie, titled Origin, with his brother Andreas, but further plot details have yet to be revealed.

This is not the first time the duo have worked together ― Ronning is currently finishing up on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which he co-directed with Espen Sandberg. ― AFP-Relaxnews