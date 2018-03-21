Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms can’t stop playing ‘Tag’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy Tag, that believe it or not is based on a true story.

The story is centred around five highly competitive friends who have been playing a 30-year game of tag and are out to literally catch their only undefeated player — who is of course ready for them.

The film stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Ed Helms, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones and Leslie Bibb.

Tag is set for release on June 15.

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Tag’ that stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress and Ed Helms among others.