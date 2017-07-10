Jeremy Renner honoured during Karlovy Vary Film Festival (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 10 — The 52nd International Film Festival at West Bohemian Karlovy Vary spa concluded on Saturday (July 8).

Renner was at the festival to introduce the film 'Wind River'.— Reuters picAmerican actor and musician Jeremy Renner was awarded with the Festival's President Award during the closing ceremony.

The actor introduced the new movie Wind River, directed by Taylor Sheridan, in which he is starring.

Renner, who has recently broken his arms, was unable to hold his two Crystal Globe awards. "Little Crusader", directed by Vaclav Kadrnka, won the Crystal Globe for the best feature film, along with the prize of US$25,000 (RM107,410)

The film is a co-production between the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Italy. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious film festival in Central and Eastern Europe. — Reuters