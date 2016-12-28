Jenny is blocked! Rihanna unfollows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shared this photo of herself getting cosy with Drake on her Instagram last week.LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Rihanna has apparently unfollowed longtime pal Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.

The move has added fuel to the rumours of a fling between the Barbadian singer’s ex-boyfriend Drake and Jennifer Lopez.

The duo recently sparked relationship rumours after the Canadian rapper was spotted at Lopez’s Las Vegas shows on two separate occasions.

They were also seen leaving celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood together, after a “super intimate dinner,” according to E! News.

But is this merely a sign that Lopez has broken one of the cardinal rules of friendship by getting too pally with a bestie’s ex?

Right now, all camps are staying mum but perhaps a swift click of the ‘Unfollow’ button on social media speaks louder than words these days.