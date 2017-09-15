Jennifer Lawrence turns femme fatale in ‘Red Sparrow’ trailer (VIDEO)

Spy thriller 'Red Sparrow' stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as a deadly seductress. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — Fox has unleashed the first teaser trailer for its upcoming spy thriller Red Sparrow, which stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as a deadly seductress.

The film, which is based on a book of the same name by author Jason Matthews, sees Lawrence take on the role of Dominika Egorova, a former prima ballerina who’s forced to give up her craft and is turned into a Red Sparrow — a group trained to use their mind and bodies to become ultimate weapons.

The debut clip shows a glimpse of Lawrence in character, and starts slow with a shot of Lawrence in a red dress waiting anxiously for a ‘client’, before exploding into a string of action scenes which prove she is force to be reckoned with.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciaran Hinds, Joely Richardson and Jeremy Irons round out the cast, in addition to Joel Edgerton who plays the key part of a CIA spy who tries to earn Egorova’s trust (via Variety).

Red Sparrow is slated to debut on March 2. — AFP-Relaxnews