Jennifer Lawrence looks spooked in first ‘Mother!’ teaser (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — Paramount Pictures has unleashed a snippet teasing its upcoming horror flick Mother!, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

The first look at Darren Aronofky's latest film, sets an ominous scene and begins with pieces of creepy dialogue uttered by Lawrence as she walks around a seemingly empty house, and culminates in flashes of terror and anxiety, predicting a dark end.

Billed as a psychological horror-thriller, the plot revolves around a stranger who arrives and interrupts a couple's otherwise peaceful life together.

Jennifer Lawrence, nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'Joy', arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

Joining Lawrence on the cast of Mother! are Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

The full trailer for Mother! is scheduled to drop on August 8, with the film slated for release in theatres on September 15 (via Collider). — AFP-Relaxnews