Jennifer Lawrence laughs off sharply divided ‘Mother!’ reviews (VIDEO)

Cast member Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the UK premiere of 'mother!' in London, Britain September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic VENICE, Sept 8 — Jennifer Lawrence is shrugging off the sharp reaction to her latest movie Mother!, which was met with both boos and cheers at its first outing this week and has sent critics into opposing love and hate camps.

The horror movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, features Oscar-winner Lawrence as a young pregnant woman whose life falls apart when uninvited guests arrive at the secluded country home she share with her husband.

Some of the more sensational scenes include Lawrence burning in flames and a human heart being flushed down the toilet.

“The reviews have been just been cracking me up,” Lawrence told reporters at the London roll-out of the movie on Wednesday following its world premiere at the Venice film festival.

“People either love it or they absolutely hate it and I think that’s so cool. Like there’s not one person that’s walked out of it like ‘uh,’ and I love that,” she added.

The movie, featuring one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses and an award-winning director, arrives in movie theaters worldwide next week as Hollywood’s long awards season gets underway.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called the movie “a baroque nightmare that’s about nothing but itself”, while New York Magazine’s David Edelstein called it both “grandiose and self-aggrandising”.

Peter Bradshaw at Britain’s Guardian newspaper gave it five stars, adding “As horror it is ridiculous, as comedy it is startling and hilarious, and as a machine for freaking you out it is a thing of wonder”. — Reuters