Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence laughs off sharply divided ‘Mother!’ reviews (VIDEO)

Friday September 8, 2017
07:24 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Stephens reaches first Grand Slam final after defeating Venus in NYStephens reaches first Grand Slam final after defeating Venus in NY

‘Sad day’ if US take military action against N. Korea, says Trump‘Sad day’ if US take military action against N. Korea, says Trump

Benitez recovering from surgeryBenitez recovering from surgery

The Edit: World tourism numbers up, UN saysThe Edit: World tourism numbers up, UN says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Cast member Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the UK premiere of 'mother!' in London, Britain September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Cast member Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the UK premiere of 'mother!' in London, Britain September 6, 2017. — Reuters pic VENICE, Sept 8 — Jennifer Lawrence is shrugging off the sharp reaction to her latest movie Mother!, which was met with both boos and cheers at its first outing this week and has sent critics into opposing love and hate camps.

The horror movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, features Oscar-winner Lawrence as a young pregnant woman whose life falls apart when uninvited guests arrive at the secluded country home she share with her husband.

Some of the more sensational scenes include Lawrence burning in flames and a human heart being flushed down the toilet.

“The reviews have been just been cracking me up,” Lawrence told reporters at the London roll-out of the movie on Wednesday following its world premiere at the Venice film festival.

“People either love it or they absolutely hate it and I think that’s so cool. Like there’s not one person that’s walked out of it like ‘uh,’ and I love that,” she added.

The movie, featuring one of the industry’s most sought-after actresses and an award-winning director, arrives in movie theaters worldwide next week as Hollywood’s long awards season gets underway.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman called the movie “a baroque nightmare that’s about nothing but itself”, while New York Magazines David Edelstein called it both “grandiose and self-aggrandising”.

Peter Bradshaw at Britain’s Guardian newspaper gave it five stars, adding “As horror it is ridiculous, as comedy it is startling and hilarious, and as a machine for freaking you out it is a thing of wonder”. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline