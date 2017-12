Jennifer Lawrence honoured in Hollywood (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence turned heads on the red carpet in Los Angeles yesterday morning as she attended the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast where the 27-year-old star was honoured with a leadership award.

The annual Tinseltown event, which is held as awards season heats up, was also attended by Hollywood heavyweights Glenn Close and Justin Timberlake. — Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence at the Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast event in Los Angeles December 6, 2017. — Screen capture via Reuters Video