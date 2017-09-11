Jennifer Garner shares touching message after visiting Hurricane Harvey victims

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Jennifer Garner paid a visit to victims of Hurricane Harvey and shared an emotional post of the experience.

Garner recently met with survivors affected by the devastating storm and was floored by their resilience. The actress who is on Save the Children’s Board of Trustees, posted a touching message on Instagram on how much the visit meant to her.

“Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but — people come together in a time of crisis.

“You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light,” Garner captioned a picture of her with some of the survivors.

“Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories. They want to tell you that their neighbour’s puppy was found.

“That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on.

“We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.”