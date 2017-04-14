Jennifer Garner files for divorce from Ben Affleck

A file photo of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck as they leave the Governors Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 14 — After months of ‘Are they or aren’t they back together?’ Jennifer Garner has taken the first steps to end her 12-year marriage with Ben Affleck.

TMZ was the first to break the news.

It is understood that Affleck also submitted an almost identical response yesterday.

The divorce is being described as an “amicable” decision.

According to TMZ, the pro per submissions were filed together, meaning the action was a coordinated one.

The couple who are said to have filed without using a lawyer are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in June 2015 in the wake of claims the Batman v Superman star had been cheating with the family nanny Christine Ouzounian.

The couple have no prenuptial agreement, with each entitled to an equal split of assets.

TMZ put Affleck’s worth at an estimated US$105 million (RM463 million), while Garner is said to be worth US$60 million.