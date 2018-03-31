Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler reunite in ‘Murder Mystery’

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler seen here in 'Just Go with It'. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 31 ― The pair are teaming up again in Murder Mystery for Netflix, having previously led 2011 romcom Just Go with It.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been named to the cast of Murder Mystery, a new comedy film from Kyle Newacheck of Workaholics.

Murder Mystery follows a New York Police Department officer, played by Sandler, who goes vacationing with his wife (Aniston) in Europe.

While there they become the prime suspects in a case concerning the death of a billionaire.

James Vanderbilt, of Independence Day: Resurgence and the first two Amazing Spider-Man films, wrote the script for Murder Mystery.

The project's director, Kyle Newacheck, previously co-starred in, wrote for, directed and created episodic comedy series Workaholics, and then Game Over, Man (again, Netflix) which reunited the three Workaholics leads in different circumstances.

Anne Fletcher of Hot Pursuit and 27 Dresses had previously been associated with the director's role; she helms upcoming Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald beauty queen comedy Dumplin’.

For Sandler, Murder Mystery marks his sixth on-camera collaboration with Netflix, starting with The Ridiculous Six and continuing with The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), and April 2018's The Week Of.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe for Punch-Drunk Love, a Gotham Award for The Meyerowitz Stories, and has been nominated for 35 Golden Raspberries over the course of his career, winning seven for poorly-received 2011 effort Jack and Jill.

He returns to the Hotel Transylvania franchise this July as leading character Count Dracula.

Aniston played Rachel Green over ten seasons of TV sitcom Friends, receiving a Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild award for the show.

After a post-Friends run that included the critically-panned Rumor Has It, Love Happens, and Just Go with It, her performance in 2014 trauma recovery drama Cake resulted in additional nominations at the Golden Globes and SAGs.

The Yellow Birds, in which Aniston plays a key supporting character, was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and is due for general release in June 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews