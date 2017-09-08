Jemima Kirke on the run with Zayn Malik in ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ (VIDEO)

Zayn Malik has released the single 'Dusk Till Dawn'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Zayn Malik has released the single Dusk Till Dawn, featuring Sia, along with a five-minute, cinematic clip that stars Jemima Kirke of Girls.

The video was directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and finds Malik and Kirke up to shady business.

With shaved, dyed-blonde hair and a slick grey suit, Malik spies a raven-haired Kirke from his upper-floor window in the video’s opening scene, then makes his way into the street to hand her a suitcase amidst the hustle and bustle of the crowd.

As Malik’s character is caught and interrogated, Kirke’s femme fatale gets a glimpse of the suitcase’s contents, then devises a getaway scheme.

A release date has yet to be announced for Malik’s sophomore album, which will be the follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. — AFP-Relaxnews