Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jemima Kirke on the run with Zayn Malik in ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ (VIDEO)

Friday September 8, 2017
08:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Stephens reaches first Grand Slam final after defeating Venus in NYStephens reaches first Grand Slam final after defeating Venus in NY

‘Sad day’ if US take military action against N. Korea, says Trump‘Sad day’ if US take military action against N. Korea, says Trump

Benitez recovering from surgeryBenitez recovering from surgery

The Edit: World tourism numbers up, UN saysThe Edit: World tourism numbers up, UN says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zayn Malik has released the single 'Dusk Till Dawn'. — AFP picZayn Malik has released the single 'Dusk Till Dawn'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Zayn Malik has released the single Dusk Till Dawn, featuring Sia, along with a five-minute, cinematic clip that stars Jemima Kirke of Girls.

The video was directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and finds Malik and Kirke up to shady business.

With shaved, dyed-blonde hair and a slick grey suit, Malik spies a raven-haired Kirke from his upper-floor window in the video’s opening scene, then makes his way into the street to hand her a suitcase amidst the hustle and bustle of the crowd.  

As Malik’s character is caught and interrogated, Kirke’s femme fatale gets a glimpse of the suitcase’s contents, then devises a getaway scheme.  

A release date has yet to be announced for Malik’s sophomore album, which will be the follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline