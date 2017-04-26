Last updated -- GMT+8

Jeff Goldblum to return for ‘Jurassic World 2’

Wednesday April 26, 2017
10:43 PM GMT+8

Jeff Goldblum will return to the Jurassic Park franchise, this time directed by J.A. Bayona. — Reuters picJeff Goldblum will return to the Jurassic Park franchise, this time directed by J.A. Bayona. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 26 — Twenty years after his last appearance in the franchise, Jeff Goldblum will refamiliarise himself with the world of dinosaurs—and the character of Dr. Ian Malcolm—for the 2018 sequel to Jurassic World.

The Oscar-nominated actor played chaos theory mathematician Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993) and in direct sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997.)

Jeff Goldblum will now join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the follow-up to 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

B. D. Wong is another franchise veteran to appear in Jurassic World 2, having debuted in Jurassic Park and then provided character continuity for Jurassic World.

Franchise newcomers Geraldine Chaplin, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and Rafe Spall have previously been named as cast members.

Directing the movie is J. A. Bayona, known for The Orphanage, The Impossible and A Monster Calls.

Jurassic World 2 has been announced for June 6, 2018.

Goldblum can be seen in an uncredited role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and then as the same character in November’s Thor: Ragnarok. — AFP-Relaxnews

