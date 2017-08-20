Jay-Z talks about his elevator feud with Solange Knowles

American rapper Jay-Z performs at Bercy stadium in Paris, October 17, 2013. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Jay-Z is finally opening up about that infamous elevator fight with sister-in-law Solange Knowles.

In an interview with Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast, Jay-Z said the two had a rare disagreement and he also talked about his rumoured feud with Kanye West.

“We’ve always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain’t nothing.”

“We’ve had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we’ve been cool,” he added. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

Jay-Z also insisted that the lyrics from 4:44 are not a jab at West, but he admits he still is upset that West mentioned Beyonce in his onstage rant last year.

“His name is there, just because it’s just the truth of what happened. But the whole point is ‘You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage.’ But what really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.

“Kanye’s my little brother. He’s talked about me 100 times. He made a song called Big Brother. We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.”

He continued: ‘And we’ve had many, because that’s who we are. That’s what I like about him. He’s an honest person, he’s open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it.”