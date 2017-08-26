Jay-Z spills on reasons behind his twins’ names

Beyonce and Jay-Z have three children together. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 26 — Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins have fairly interesting names, though that’s par for the course where celebrity babies are concerned.

Little girl Rumi is named for their favourite poet, Jay-Z revealed on the Rap Radar podcast yesterday.

As for Rumi’s boy twin Sir, Jay-Z said their son “just came out, like, Sir.” He said the name seemed to suit the child, saying “And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that.”

He also described how eldest child Blue managed to find herself on her father’s latest album. Apparently the little girl happened to be in the studio while her father was working and decided to do some freestyle rapping all on her own.

“She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping. … I was like, 'Oh, s—t.” With Jay-Z as a father and Beyonce as a mother, it’s clear Blue inherited some of her parents’ talent.