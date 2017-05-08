Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 12:05 am GMT+8

Jay Z returning to festival circuit with tease of new music

Monday May 8, 2017
11:26 PM GMT+8

Jay Z will headline The Meadows, one of the growing number of festivals in New York. — file picJay Z will headline The Meadows, one of the growing number of festivals in New York. — file picNEW YORK, May 8 — Rap mogul Jay Z was confirmed today to play several upcoming festivals, adding to hints of a return to music after years focusing on his business empire.

The husband of pop superstar Beyonce — who cancelled at last month’s Coachella festival in California as she is expecting twins — has not released an album since 2013’s chart-topping Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz fuelled speculation of new music over the weekend when he posted on Instagram a picture of himself with Jay Z and wrote: “Album Modezone.”

Today, The Meadows — one of the growing number of festivals in New York — announced the lineup for its second edition, to take place on September 15-17, with Jay Z as a headliner.

The announcement came shortly after news that Jay Z will headline the Austin City Limits festival in Texas in October as well as the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, which Jay Z founded.

The rapper, a strong supporter of former president Barack Obama, said some proceeds from the September 2-3 festival in Philadelphia would go to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has been on the frontlines of legal challenges to President Donald Trump.

Jay Z — whose net worth together with Beyonce is estimated at US$1 billion (RM4.34 billion) — had concentrated in recent years on his business projects, most notably the upstart Tidal music streaming service.

He has returned to music intermittently since his last album, including contributing a verse last year to a remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s hit All the Way Up. — AFP

