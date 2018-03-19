Jay-Z can’t stop Blue Ivy Carter from bidding US$19,000 at art auction

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California February 18, 2018. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Blue Ivy Carter is proving once again she is a force to be reckoned with after coolly dropping a US$19,000 (RM74,356) bid for an art piece recently.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s six-year-old reportedly made several pricey bids during the second annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, which included a US$19,000 bid for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Jay-Z can be seen jokingly trying to stop his daughter from making more bids, much to the delight of the crowd.

While she didn’t win that painting, Blue Ivy did pick up an art piece made of deconstructed law and medical books that cost her US$10,000, while her mum walked away with a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings for US$17,000.

The event was organised by Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.