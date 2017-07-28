Jay Park joins Asia’s Got Talent judging panel

South Korean superstar Jay Park, one of the judges of Asia's Got Talent. — Picture courtesy of AXNSINGAPORE, July 28 — South Korean rapper and producer Jay Park will join this season’s Asia’s Got Talent judging panel, it was announced yesterday.

The 30 year-old Park, also known as Park Jae-bum, will join 16-time Grammy Award-winning music producer David Foster and Indonesian singer-songwriter Anggun, who are returning for a second season.

Park said: “I’m looking forward to being amazed, shocked, motivated and inspired.”

Foster added that the first season of Asia’s Got Talent had “impressed” and his expectations are now “even higher”.

“I expect to find the next Asian international superstar,” Foster added.

Last week, Park made the news when he signed with American rapper and businessman Jay-Z’s management firm Roc Nation.

Asia’s Got Talent held auditions over May and early June in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Taipei, Bangkok and also here in Singapore.

The auditions in Singapore on May 14 at Marina Bay Sands saw some 500 acts participating.

The talent show will return to AXN in October with hosts Alan Wong and Justin Bratton over 10 episodes.

Contestants will battle to be the top Asia’s Got Talent act for a chance to win the grand prize of US$100,000 (RM427,600). — TODAY