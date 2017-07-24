Jay Park first Asian-American to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Park is the first Asian-American to sign with Roc Nation. — AFP picSEOUL, July 24 — Jay Park has signed with Jay-Z′s entertainment company, Roc Nation.

He is also the first Asian-American to sign with Roc Nation.

On July 21, Roc Nation shared a photo on their official Instagram with the message, “ICYMI: Welcome @JParkitrighthere to the #RocFam!”

At the same time, the Seattle-born hip-hop artist announced the news on his official Instagram, calling it a win for Asian Americans and a win for “hard work and dedication,” and promised that he’s “just gettin’ started.”

It's Official @RocNation This is a win for the Town This is a win for Korea This is a win for Asian Americans This is a win for the overlooked and underappreciated This is a win for genuine ppl who look out for their ppls This is a win for hard work and dedication This is a win for honesty and authenticity Thank you for the acknowledgement and recognition🙏🙏 Just gettin' started 10년차가수인데 이제부터시작이네 🙌 🙌🙌#RocFam #RocNation A post shared by $hway BUM Park 박재범 (@jparkitrighthere) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Roc Nation was established by Jay-Z in 2008. Other artists on its roster include Rihanna, J. Cole, DJ Khaled and Big Sean.

After starting off as a B-Boy in the US, Park moved to Seoul to pursue a career in the music industry.

In 2008, he joined K-pop group 2PM. After leaving in 2009, he began a solo career and has enjoyed a series of hits like Mommae and You Know.

Meanwhile, his albums have performed well on both the Heatseekers and World Albums charts, with last year’s Everything You Wanted peaking at No. 3 on the latter.

Park is also a co-founder of independent hip-hop label AOMG and produces Mnet′s Show Me the Money 6.