Jay Chou set to rock KL in January!

tickets for the 38-year-old upcoming concert in Malaysia will go on sale on 5 August 2017 from 5pm onwards. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Asia’s reigning King of Mandopop, Jay Chou will be bringing the second part of his successful “The Invincible” concert tour over to Malaysia in early 2018!

Malaysia is the second foreign country announced for the tour after Singapore.

In Singapore, 40,000 tickets to the singer’s “The Invincible 2” concert were sold out in two hours, and this is not even the first time Chou had a sold-out show in the country!

Similarly in Malaysia, tickets of Chou’s concert in Malaysia for 2016 were sold-out within hours after going on sale, and this year, we expect it to be the same as well.

Presented by Great Eastern Life Malaysia, tickets for the 38-year-old upcoming concert in Malaysia will go on sale on 5 August 2017 from 5pm onwards, while Great Eastern Live Great card members can enjoy online priority booking from 2 to 4 August.

The ticket price ranges from RM252 to RM832, and will be available via ticketcharge.com.my.

“The Invincible 2” Jay Chou Concert Tour 2018 in Kuala Lumpur will take place on 27 January 2018 at Stadium Merdeka. — TheHive.Asia